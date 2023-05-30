ASTC Land To Soon Be Handed To Banias: Raijor Dal

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal party on Tuesday expressed concerns that the lands belonging to the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will soon be handed over to Banias.
They said, “Soon lands belonging to the ASTC will be handed over to Banias. As many as 771 employees of the transport department will lose their jobs on June 1. The Paltan Bazar ASTC office had been set up in 1950. And now, the ASTC office has been handed over to the Railways.”
“The government will give 200 electric buses to the transport department on lease. We urge the government to also lease another 220 old buses that have remained out of use. The Assam Government is working towards privatizing the transport department. The government is not taking any responsibilities of the state transport department,” added Raijor Dal spokesperson.
They further asked, “Where in India will you see a private company being given the transport department?” There is a conspiracy to hand over around 740 bighas of land under the state transport department across Assam, they alleged.
Earlier last week, in the aftermath of the Kharguli water gush in Guwahati, Raijor Dal lodged a complaint against the Assam Urban Water Supply & Sewerage Board alleging that the pipes were installed using low quality materials.
The complaint was filed at Latasil police station in the city on Friday, sources informed.
A representative of the party said that the pipe burst and the eventual massive water gush occurred due to the low quality materials being used for the installation of the pipes by “unskilled technicians”.
The Akhil Gogoi-led party also alleged that the incident was also a result of corruption within the water supply schemes.
Further, it also demanded that the state government provide proper compensation to the affected people.