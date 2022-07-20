ASTC Official Suspended For Misleading Assam Transport Minister On Visit

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) on Wednesday placed a divisional accounts officer on suspension with immediate effect for allegedly misleading the state transport minister during his visit to the head office on July 6.
The official, Rajendra Kakati was given a show cause notice, his reply to which was not found satisfactory, an order from the office of the Managing Director of ASTC, ACS Rahul Ch Das read.
The order dated July 20 read, “Whereas show cause notice was served to Shri Rajendra Kakati, Divisional Accounts Officer vide No. ASTC/HO/P/MISC/128/2017/0868 dated 06-07-2022 for misleading the Hon'ble Minister Transport, Assam while visiting ASTC head office at about 11.00 AM on 6th July, 2022. However, the reply to the show cause notice submitted by Shri Rajendra Kakati, Divisional Accounts Officer on 8th July, 2022 is not found to be satisfactory.”
“Hence, pending drawal of departmental proceeding, Shri Rajendra Kakati, Divisional Accounts Officer, ASTC H.O. is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” it added.
Meanwhile, the suspended official will not be able to draw his monthly allowances except for the subsistence allowance, the order mentioned.
It read, “During the period of suspension, he will not be entitled to draw his monthly pay and allowances except the subsistence allowance as admissible under the law in force. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force until further order.”
It may be noted that state transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya paid a surprise visit to the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati on July 16 where he inspected the condition of the bus terminal.
Earlier today, he visited the Meen Bhawan in Guwahati’s Birubari area to inspect the directorate and also enquired about the employees who were absent during work hours.