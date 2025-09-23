Devoted Zubeen Garg Fan Dies Heartbroken Over Singer’s Demise

Partha Barkataki, a devoted young fan of the late Assam singer Zubeen Garg, has tragically passed away, leaving the local community in deep sorrow. Partha, the only child of the late Jiten Barkataki of Gohpur and retired teacher Hira Hazarika, had moved to Guwahati after completing his BCA in Bengaluru and was running a car business in the city.

During his stay in Guwahati, Partha developed a close and personal relationship with Zubeen Garg, often visiting the singer’s residence and maintaining warm ties with the family. Known for his genuine admiration for Zubeen, Partha was deeply affected by the singer’s sudden demise.

On the day Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains arrived in Guwahati, Partha visited to pay tribute and offer floral respects. Following this, he began a period of fasting at home, mourning alone. On the evening of September 21, he attended a tribute event for Zubeen at Purupbari, breaking down in grief during the ceremony.

Neighbors reported that Partha could not be found from Monday onwards and was discovered lifeless on Tuesday around 5 PM. It is suspected that the young man’s untimely death may have been linked to the emotional distress and extreme grief he experienced over Zubeen Garg’s passing. His deathhas cast a shadow of sorrow across the community.

