25 Arrested For Attacking Indigenous Muslims In Assam

At least 25 persons were arrested in Assam's Barpeta district on Thursday for allegedly attacking indigenous Muslims in Kaljahi Reserve.

According to the victims, over 2000 people attacked them with weapons including machetes, axe and sticks on Wednesday afternoon.

Many were injured in the attack, of which, five persons are in critical condition and undergoing medical treatment at the Barpeta Medical College Hospital.

The injured also include women and children. Later, police reached the scene and brought the tnese situation under control.

The victims said that the attackers were encroachers, who have settled in the area during the last two years.

“During the Eid celebration, they organised gambling in the area. When a few villagers opposed them, around 2000 people came with sharp weapons and beat up everyone in the area,” locals claimed.

They have also requested Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to take strict action alleging that local police for not taking any action against these illegal encroachers.

Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha have also warned of action against the illegal settlers, asking them to leave the state within a period of 10 days.

“We stand by the indigenous Muslim community in Barpeta. Any attack on our indigenous brothers and sisters, both Hindus and Muslims will not be tolerated at any cost. Veer Lachit Sena is capable of tit-for-tat tactics, if this happens again; Veer Lachit Sena will not remain silent. We give the illegal settlers 10 days time to leave this state,” Chaliha told reporters.

