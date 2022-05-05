Jignesh Mevani Gets 3 Months Jail over 2017 ‘Azadi March’ in Gujarat

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and 12 others on Thursday have been sentenced to three months imprisonment under section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over a 2017 case of carrying out Azadi march without permission in Gujarat.

While pronouncing the sentence, a Gujarat court also imposed a fine on all of them.

MLA Jignesh Mevani, Reshma Patel, Kaushik Parmar of National Dalit Adhikar Manch, Kaushik Parmar, Subodh Parmar and 10 others have been sentenced to three months imprisonment and a fine of Rs.1000 have been imposed on them.

Out of the total 12 accused, one of them has died while another is a fugitive.

Mevani and his associates led an 'Azadi Kooch' from Mehsana to Dhanera of the neighbouring Banaskantha district of Gujarat in 2017.

The Mehsana police registered a case of unlawful assembly against them.

Moreover, on May 4, after having served a jail term of nine days in Assam, Mevani threatened a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 if the class X exam paper leak is not probed.

The Hindi question paper of the class X board examinations in Gujarat were leaked on April this year.

Earlier, the Gujarat MLA was granted bail by the Assam court. He was arrested in connection with his purported tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.

