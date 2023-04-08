At least 30 People Fall Sick After Consuming 'Curd' in Dima Hasao

Around 30 people including children have been hospitalized after allegedly consuming curd in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday, the police said.

The incident was reported at Harangajao Bazar locality.

It is learnt that all the victims started to feel sick and vomited after consuming the curd from a hotel named as ‘Mazumdar Sweets’.

A case was lodged against the said hotel for allegedly selling unhygienic and stale curd.

Initially, all the victims were treated at Harangajao Primary Health Centre (PHC), however, 22 sufferers out of 30 were later referred to Halflong Civil Hospital for better medication, the police informed.

Meanwhile, speaking to Pratidin Time, Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police, Mayank Kumar said, “All the victims are now out of danger. We have already registered a case against the owner of the ‘Mazumdar Sweets’. We are investigating the case. Samples of the food are also been collected for further testing.”

Notably, at least 12 people including students of a school in the Howraghat locality of Karbi Anglong district were hospitalized following a bout of food poisoning, of late.

Unfortunately, two days after, one of the students who had fallen ill in a suspected case of food poisoning, tragically passed away while undergoing treatment.