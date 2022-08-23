At Least 35 Injured as Bus Falls Into Pond In Assam's Golaghat

At least 35 people were reportedly injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in lost control and fell into a pond in Assam’s Golaghat district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the bus carrying over 40 labourers lost control and turned turtle before falling into the pond.

The accident took place at Silonijan’s Chakihola road while it was en route Parmeshwari tea garden.

Following the incident, the injured persons were rushed to a Golaghat civil hospital for medical attention.

Earlier today, two persons were killed and another was left injured in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Bajali district.

The accident happened when the Tata Magic van they were travelling in lost control and collided with the road divider at national highway no 31 in Kohora area.

The deceased were identified as Niren Barman and Noor Mohammad Ali.