ATASU Leads Large-Scale Protests in Sadiya for Scheduled Tribe Status

Thousands of agitated individuals belonging to the Ahom community took to the streets in Assam’s Sadiya on Thursday demanding recognition for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The demonstration, spearheaded by the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) drew people from across the region, reflecting the community’s growing frustration over delays in government action on their demand.

The protest began at the Bir Lachit Stadium and proceeded toward Chapakhowa Daily Market, with demonstrators chanting slogans and carrying banners calling for Scheduled Tribe status. Clashes occurred when police attempted to restrain the demonstrators, leading to a tense situation with minor injuries reported. Despite the confrontation, protestors remained resolute in pressing their demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meanwhile, in Kakopathar also, the Moran community joined the call for ST recognition. Thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate against the BJP government.

Authorities deployed additional police personnel in both locations to maintain law and order as tensions escalated. Organizers stressed that these protests are part of a larger campaign to secure Scheduled Tribe recognition, highlighting issues such as access to reserved quotas in education, employment, and political representation.

