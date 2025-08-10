Tai Ahom Students’ Union Protest Demands Tribal Status for Six Communities

Sivasagar witnessed a significant protest on Sunday evening as the Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) rallied to demand tribal recognition for six indigenous communities. The protesters also called for the eviction of illegal encroachers and the issuance of land pattas to landless cultivators. Led by ATASU members, the demonstration emphasised the urgent need to safeguard indigenous rights and secure official tribal status for these communities.

With elections approaching, the protesters intensified their demands, warning that failure to address their concerns before the polls could lead to strong opposition against the BJP government.

An ATASU member accused the BJP government of deception, stating, “We have protested against the government’s neglect. In areas where evictions have taken place, the land should be allocated to the indigenous people of Assam to live on. We also demand the enactment of a land law to protect their rights.”

He further stressed, “Thousands are protesting because the government has forgotten its duties. This protest is a reminder to the government of its responsibilities.”

Another ATASU representative urged, “Before the upcoming 2026 elections, the government must grant tribal recognition to the six communities of the Ahom tribe to address long-standing demands.”

The protest underscores growing discontent among indigenous communities, who seek formal recognition and protection ahead of the state elections.

