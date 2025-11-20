Congress Stages Strong Protest Against Shift of Rangia Election Office

Rangia witnessed intense protests on Thursday as Congress workers took to the streets opposing the relocation of the Rangia Sub-Divisional Election Office from the town to the District Commissioner’s office in Amingaon. Police intervened to stop the demonstrators, but the protest grew louder with slogans such as “Bhabesh Kalita Go Back,” “Dilip Saikia Go Back,” and “Himanta Biswa Sarma Go Back.”

Established in 1985, the election office has served residents for four decades. Its sudden transfer without public consultation has triggered widespread resentment, with locals warning that the move will cause major inconvenience to the people of Rangia and adjoining areas.

Speaking at the protest, Kamrup District Congress Committee president Pranjit Choudhury launched a sharp attack on local MLA Bhabesh Kalita and MP Dilip Saikia. He demanded that the office be immediately restored to Rangia, cautioning that Congress will intensify its agitation in the coming days if the government fails to act.

The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Rangia Circle Officer, urging the government to reverse the decision.

Over 200 Congress leaders and workers, including Prasanta Borah and Zahirul Islam, participated in the demonstration, reaffirming their resolve to continue the fight until the election office is brought back to Rangia.