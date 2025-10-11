ATASU to Launch Protests in Charaideo Demanding Tribal Recognition

The Tai-Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) is gearing up for a series of large-scale protests across Charaideo district, demanding tribal recognition for six communities.

The protests are scheduled to take place in Mahmara on October 15, Sapekhati on October 16, and Sonari on October 20.

According to ATASU, the state government has allegedly misled these communities in the name of tribal recognition, particularly during election periods.

ATASU’s Joint Secretary, Diganta Changmai warned, "When asked government always gives us fake assurancen but does not take any action regarding the matter. If the government fails to grant tribal recognition to the Tai-Ahom people before the upcoming 2026 elections , we will forcefully hold them accountable.”

Earlier, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) started protesting at Sadiya drew people from across the region, reflecting the community’s growing frustration over delays in government action on their demand.

The protest began at the Bir Lachit Stadium and proceeded toward Chapakhowa Daily Market, with demonstrators chanting slogans and carrying banners calling for Scheduled Tribe status

