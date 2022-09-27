ATM Fraudster Held in Assam’s Nagaon

An Automated Teller Machines (ATM) fraudster was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Inamul Haque, pretended to help the victim to withdraw money and exchanged the ATM card with him in Kampur.

With the help of the locals, the Kampur Police were able to trace the fraudster and arrest him.

The police seized several ATM cards from his possession.

Earlier, six persons were arrested in connection with the robbery of two ATMs at Demow in Sivasagar.

One Punjab National Bank ATM at Nitai Path and another State Bank of India (SBI) ATM near central market were vandalised and robbed on September 5.

Reportedly, the miscreants had looted lakhs of rupees from the two ATMs.