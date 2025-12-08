ATSU Announces Month-Long Protest, Central Assam Bandh on December 24

All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) has announced a 24-hour Central Assam bandh on December 24, along with a series of protest programmes over the next month.

The agitation is aimed at demanding inclusion of the Tiwa, Rabha and Mishing communities under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, timely elections to the Tiwa Autonomous Council, and ensuring that the tribal status granted to six communities does not dilute the rights of existing Scheduled Tribes.

As part of the protest schedule, the organisation will submit memorandums to the Chief Minister, Governor and the Election Commission on December 12.

A sit-in protest will be held in New Delhi on December 18, followed by the 24-hour bandh in Central Assam on December 24.

A mass awareness rally is scheduled for December 30, while a huge public gathering with the participation of around 20,000 tribal people will be organised on January 11, 2026.

The announcements were made at a press conference held in Jagiroad, jointly organised by the All Tiwa Students’ Union, Tiwa Youth Students’ Council, All Tiwa Protection Committee and Belt, Block and Land Protection Committee. The details were shared by ATSU president Cheniram Malang.

