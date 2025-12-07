Thousands Protest in Palashbari Over Sixth Schedule Demand

The Rabha Hasong region has once again become a flashpoint of mass unrest, with thousands of protesters flooding the streets of Barduar Bagan in Palashbari, raising fierce slogans against the BJP government and demanding immediate inclusion of Rabha Hasong under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The protest turned the entire area into a battleground of voices, echoing with powerful slogans such as:

“BJP government is deceitful,” “BJP government Go Back,” “Our demand is legal,” “No Sixth Schedule, No Rest,” and “We want Sixth Schedule at any cost.” The atmosphere in Barduar Bagan was charged as men and women marched in unison, holding banners and raising clenched fists in defiance.

The massive demonstration was led by the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), supported by the All Rabha Women’s Council and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee. Hundreds of participants joined the agitation, warning the state government that the Rabha community will no longer tolerate neglect and betrayal.

Warning to BJP Ahead of 2026 Elections

In a strong political message ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the protesting organisations issued a stern ultimatum to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. They warned that if Rabha Hasong is not included under the Sixth Schedule before the elections, all existing political alliances with the BJP will be terminated.

Moreover, they declared their intention to field independent candidates against the BJP in 2026, if the longstanding constitutional demand continues to be ignored. The Rabha organisations accused the BJP government of repeatedly cheating the Rabha community and failing to honour past assurances.

“We have been deceived again and again. This government does not care for indigenous rights. If our constitutional demand is not fulfilled, we will fight on our own terms,” protesters warned.

A 23-Year Long Demand Ignored

Notably, the demand to include the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule has been ongoing since 2003. Despite 23 years of continuous appeals and representations by Rabha organisations under ARSU’s leadership, the state government has allegedly taken no concrete steps.

Frustrated by official apathy, ARSU, the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, and the All Rabha Women’s Council launched a two-month-long agitation programme on October 22, which has now begun intensifying across different parts of Rabha Hasong.

Protest leaders made it clear that if the government continues to ignore their voice, the movement will only grow stronger and may expand across Assam in the coming weeks.