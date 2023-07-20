Attempts Are Being Made To Twist Our Statements on Delimitation Exercise: AASU

Earlier, the students’ body drew criticisms after making the statement that they welcome 2001 as the base year.

Last week, Utpal Sarma said, “The demographic pattern of the constituencies has changed in Assam over the years due to illegal infiltration. Had the delimitation exercise been carried out based on the 1991 census figures, we could have expected better representation of the indigenous people from the constituencies. Delimitation based on 2011 is totally undesirable as in many constituencies the demographic pattern has changed due to illegal infiltration.”