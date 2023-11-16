Atul Bora Death Threat: Police Nab User Who Posted Comment

One person, a youth from Assam's Gourisagar was detained by the police in connection with giving death threat to cabinet minister Atul Bora.
This comes after Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to take legal actions over the matter pertaining to a death threat issued against Atul Bora in the comments section of a post on social media.
According to the information received, after being given clear orders, the CID investigated the matter thoroughly and were able to locate the user behind the social media handle that had posted the comment in which it was claimed that an explosive had been planted in the Assam cabinet minister's quarters.
The threat further mentioned that the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is behind the entire thing.
After getting the location from which the comment was posted, officials raided and picked up the youth behind the matter. Identified as Nip Pratim Baruah, the accused is aged 31 years and a resident of Bamun Moran Gaon village under the Gaurisagar Police Station in the Sivasagar district of Assam.
Earlier on Tuesday (November 14), in the comments section of a Facebook post of a regional news portal, a user posted a threat against Atul Bora. The threat mentioned that a bomb was planted in his quarters and that this was done by the proscribed militant organization ULFA-I.
The user who made the threat had the name 'Pranash Shandilya'.
Following the threat, Assam DGP GP Singh said that the CID has been directed to initiate criminal proceedings against the user and take lawful action.
"No such threat would be acceptable against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic polity," mentioned GP Singh on his post.
It may be noted that Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora holds the portfolios of agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary, implementation of Assam Accord, border protection and development in the state government. He is the chief of the regional political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.