Auditions Begin For Trends Pratidin Time Talent Hunt Season 2

Following up on the massive success of last year, Pratidin Time and Trends presents Trends Pratidin Time Talent Hunt Season 2.
Auditions for the mega event have already begun and with the first round set to take place today at India Club Auditorium at Marwari Patty in Assam's Dibrugarh.
Following this, on September 2 and 3, auditions will be held at Theatre Hall in Jorhat, on September 5 and 6 at Nowgong Girls College in Nagaon.
In Guwahati, auditions will be held at Jyoti Chitrabon and Kahilipara on September 9 and 10.
Lastly, auditions will also be held at Brijhora Public Library in Bongaigoan on September 12 and 13.
Participants will be able to present performances including singing, dancing, playing instruments, acting and other talents that they possess.
This time around, the jury panel will include popular actress Nishita Goswami, singer Rupam Bhuyan, noted dancer Meghranjani Medhi and actress Amrita Gogoi.
The final prize money of the competition has been set to Rs 5 lakhs. The age limit for participants has been set to be from Class 6 to Class 12.
Those willing to showcase their talents and take home the grand prize are requested to visit their nearest Trends showroom and ask for participation forms.
Moreover, participants will also be able to register themselves at the venue of the auditions, as mentioned above.
Get ready for the auditions!
For more details, contact: 60006-10269, 93870-67094