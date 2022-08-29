Trends Pratidin Talent Hunt 2022 | 1st Day of Jorhat Auditions

Auditions for the ‘Trends Pratidin Talent Hunt 2022’ has begun in its second location in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday.

The venue of the auditions in Jorhat is the district Library Auditorium. The auditions are slated to be held for two days, Monday and Tuesday.

Auditions for the talent hunt began on August 26 at the DHS Kanoi College Auditorium in Dibrugarh. Over 300 students from various areas of Upper Assam turned up in the auditions.

Students showcased their talents in different fields such as singing, dancing, poem recitation etc.

Pratidin Time is bringing forward the talent hunt program in search of the rising talents of Assam in different fields. Students from classes VI to XII are open to participate in the talent hunt.

Registration of the show is underway and interested students can reach the audition centres on the dates given below.

· Jorhat at Jorhat District Library Auditorium on August 29 and 30.

· Bongaigaon at Birjhora Public Library September 2 and 3.

· Nagaon at Nagaon District Library on September 6 and 7.

· Guwahati at Jyotichitraban on September 11 and 12.