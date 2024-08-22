Autumn Session of Assam Assembly Begins Today

The Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is set to begin on Thursday and will continue until August 30, 2024.
Regarding this, security measures have been heightned, particularly in the Dispur area. The enhanced vigilance follows the recent discovery of explosives planted at different locations across the state, including Dispur Last Gate, situated near the Assembly premises.
On the first day of the session, the Assembly will commence with a one-hour Question Hour, followed by the tabling of the Presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024–25, outlining additional budget provisions for the state government.
The state government has notified the Assembly Secretariat that 13 government bills are scheduled for tabling during the Autumn Session.
They include the Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Assam Skill University (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Veterinary and Fishery University Bill, 2024; The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024; The Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Bill, 2024; and The Assam Urban Water Bodies (Prevention & Conservation) Bill, 2024.