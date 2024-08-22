Autumn Session of Assam Assembly Begins Today

They include the Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Assam Skill University (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Veterinary and Fishery University Bill, 2024; The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024; The Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Bill, 2024; and The Assam Urban Water Bodies (Prevention & Conservation) Bill, 2024.