Autumn Session of Assam Assembly to Begin from Sept 12

The autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will start on September 12 (Monday).

This was informed by the Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin on Saturday.

The session will be held till September 19.

Speaking to ANI, Momin informed, “For this session, we have received 13 bills so far and 2-3 more bills are expected to be introduced. These bills will be introduced and discussed in the assembly.”

He further said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is well prepared to take any issues which will be raised by the opposition political parties during the session.