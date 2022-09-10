Shivangi Sarma Creates New National Record at National Aquatic Championship

Assam swimmer Shivangi Sarma bagged gold medal in the recently concluded 75th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2022 held in Guwahati on Saturday.

Shivangi, hailing from Sivasagar, won the medal by completing 100m Freestyle within 57.85secs by breaking a national record during the championship held at Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati’s Sarusajai.

Meanwhile, Astha Choudhury bagged gold medal in 200m butterfly event while Bikram Changmai bagged bronze in the event.

It may be noted that Shivangi Sarma entered finals by completing 100F/s in 59.98 secs, Astha Choudhury in 100 B/f within 02:31 mins and Bikram Changmai in 100 B/f within 02:07.44.

Earlier on Friday, Astha Choudhury broke 13 years of national record by completing women’s 100m Butterfly event within 1:03.07secs in the same championship.