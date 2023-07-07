Awareness Meetings Held Across Kamrup To Promote Crop Insurance

Assam’s Kamrup district is witnessing a series of awareness meetings as part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme, which aims to encourage farmers to insure their crops.
Coinciding with the fifth crop insurance week which started from July 1, these meetings have been organized in every block and village panchayat to ensure the safety of agricultural produce.
An important awareness meeting took place recently at the meeting hall of the Kamalpur Block Development Officer's office, initiated by the Kamrup District Agriculture Department and district administration.
Distinguished attendees included Government of India’s Additional Director, Gajendra Singh, Additional Commissioner, Kamana Sarma, Debojit Neog, Senior Advisor of the Fasal Bima Yojana Cell at the Directorate of Agriculture, Mukibur Rahman, State Nodal Officer, and Rumi Goswami, District Nodal Officer.
During the meeting, the Additional Director highlighted the advantages of crop insurance and introduced a new mobile app associated with the insurance scheme. Nodal officer Mukibur Rahman actively engaged with the farmers, addressing their queries and concerns.
Encouragingly, numerous farmers in attendance completed the forms for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme and expressed keen interest in participating in crop insurance. The event also witnessed the presence of sub-divisional agriculture development officers, including Ramani Sharma, Kamalpur, Loch, and Balisatra agricultural development officers, namely Kulen Deka, Kumud Chowdhury, and Priyanka Saikia.
Moreover, district media experts such as Akshyamala Mahanta, Mozamil Hussain, Rabiul Haque, and officials from insurance companies were also present.
These awareness meetings play a crucial role in ensuring the welfare and protection of farmers' crops, empowering them with knowledge about crop insurance and the benefits it off.