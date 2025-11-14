Axom Nagarik Sanmilan Welcomes Opposition Unity Ahead of 2026 Polls

The Axom Nagarik Sanmilan has welcomed the move by all opposition parties in Assam, under the initiative of the Congress, to forge unity ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, calling it a “highly significant” step in the current political climate.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the civil society group said Assam is passing through a “critical juncture,” with rising public unrest over issues such as tribalisation demands, land policies, and the widespread outcry for Justice for Zubeen Garg following the popular singer’s recent death.

The Sanmilan accused the ruling BJP of attempting to divide communities for political gain, alleging that the government is “continuously doing things it should not,” and that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been making “irresponsible statements” that further polarise society.

"Assam’s strength lies in the unity of its diverse communities, across language, religion, tribe, and ethnicity. Yet, for political self-interest, the ruling party does not want the people of Assam to remain united,” the statement read.

The organisation asserted that only a united opposition, standing firmly with the people, can counter what it described as the government’s “conspiracies.” It called for transforming political opposition unity into a broader public movement involving civil society and ordinary citizens.

“The situation ahead is grim. Only by uniting can we face this moment,” the statement added.

The statement was issued on behalf of the Assam Nagarik Sanmilan by Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Paresh Malakar, Abdul Mannan, and Shantanu Borthakur.

