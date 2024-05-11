Ayesha Hazarika Becomes First British-Indian Baroness of Assamese Descent in House of Lords

In a proud moment for Assam, Ayesha Hazarika has scripted history by becoming the first British-Indian of Assamese descent to be appointed to the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British Parliament.
Recently granted a life peerage, she now sits as "Baroness Hazarika of Coatbridge."
During her ceremonial introduction, Baroness Hazarika donned the traditional scarlet robes, accompanied by fellow Labour peers Lord Dubs and Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws.
Formerly a stand-up comedian, Hazarika has previously worked as a special adviser to prominent Labour leaders like Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband.
Expressing her gratitude on Twitter, she described it as "the honour of my life."
In her post on platform 'X', "Thank you for all your lovely messages. What an incredible, special day spent with family & friends. Especially my amazing parents who came here as Indian Muslim immigrants & worked so very hard. It is genuinely the honour of my life to join the House of Lords as a Labour peer."