India Backs UN Resolution To Support Palestine's Full Membership Bid

The United Nations witnessed a significant development as a resolution supporting full membership of Palestine garnered overwhelming support from member states, urging the Security Council to consider the bid favorably. CNN reported that the resolution obtained 143 votes in favor, with India among the supporters. Notably, Israel and the United States were among the nine nations voting against the text, while 25 countries abstained.
The resolution, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, grants new privileges to the Palestinian Authority as a non-member observer state. It calls on the UN Security Council to "reconsider the matter favorably" regarding Palestinian membership, asserting that the State of Palestine is qualified for UN membership.
India's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasizing a two-state solution and condemning terrorist attacks while advocating for a homeland for Palestinians, was reiterated by the Ministry of External Affairs in February.
Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, expressing gratitude for global protests against the Israel-Hamas conflict. Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized the resolution, condemning what he termed as an "absurd decision" rewarding Hamas actions.
Although a General Assembly vote does not grant UN membership, the approved resolution grants the Palestinian Authority new procedural rights and privileges within the UN framework. Mansour announced the intention to seek full membership from the Security Council, despite US warnings of a likely veto.
Following the vote, US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood described the resolution as "unproductive," emphasizing the importance of bundling the two-state solution with other elements for a lasting peace in the Middle East. Wood reiterated the US view that direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority remain the most expedient path toward Palestinian statehood and UN membership.