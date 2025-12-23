Azara: Congress Protesters Burn Effigy of BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria

Congress workers in Palasbari, Kamrup staged a protest against BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria today, burning his effigy outside the Congress office in Upper Palasbari.

The demonstration came amid allegations that the MLA has been involved in land brokerage and favoritism since assuming office In Palasbari.

The protestors accused Thakuria of acting as a “commission agent” and middleman in land deals, raising public ire in the constituency.

During the demonstration, participants raised slogans such as “Hemanga Thakuria Murdabad”, “BJP Huchiar”, and “Matir Dalal Hemang Thakuria Huchiar”, intensifying the charged atmosphere.

The Congress workers demanded the arrest of Hemanga Thakuria for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices and exploiting his position for personal gain.

Speaking to the media, local Congress leaders reaffirmed their commitment to holding public representatives accountable and said the protest was part of their ongoing efforts to expose alleged malpractices in Palasbari.

