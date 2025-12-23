"Will Resign If...": Palashbari BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria on Viral Audio Clip

Palashbari BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria addressed a press conference to strongly deny allegations linked to a viral audio clip that allegedly involves money being demanded in the name of land deals.

Reacting to the controversy, Thakuria claimed that the audio clip circulating on social media has been deliberately manipulated by an individual with vested political interests. He said the attempt was aimed at maligning his image ahead of upcoming political developments.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on December 20, Thakuria said over 10,000 people from Palashbari had attended the programme, which he described as a clear reflection of the strong public support he enjoys in the constituency. He added that Palashbari has witnessed significant development work in recent years, and the people continue to stand firmly with him.

The MLA alleged that his growing popularity has unsettled not only opposition parties but also certain aspirants eyeing the Palashbari Assembly seat. “Some individuals who dream of becoming the MLA are behind this conspiracy,” he claimed.

Thakuria further asked how claims of selling 300 bighas of land in Palashbari could even arise when no such land exists in his name. He claimed that he does not own any land in Palashbari, unlike several former MLAs and ministers.

Thakuria also hit out at an unnamed person, alleging that the person involved in spreading the audio clip has a controversial past, including cases registered in Delhi and alleged links to cattle and betel nut syndicates. He further accused the individual of having earlier insulted the BJP by burning party flags, vandalising offices and disrespecting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s photograph.

Challenging the allegations publicly, Thakuria said the media should question the person behind the audio clip. “If he can prove his claims with facts, I am ready to resign from my MLA post,” he stated.

The BJP MLA said neither he nor his party has ever supported corrupt practices. He informed that a written complaint regarding the matter would be submitted to the state BJP president on the same day.

Thakuria has behemently maintained that the viral audio was fabricated and politically motivated. “It is not easy to separate me from the hearts of the people of Palashbari,” he said, claiming that nearly 90 percent of the constituency’s residents support him.

Describing himself as a long-time BJP worker, Thakuria said the party would never give a ticket to anyone who had earlier insulted the BJP and its leaders. He warned that if such a person were ever granted a ticket, he would be prepared to stage a protest in Delhi if required.

