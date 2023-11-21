Baba Ramdev’s 'Patanjali' Eyes to Enter Assam Tea Sector with its Brand

The Labour Welfare Minister of Assam Sanjoy Kishan on Tuesday announced that Patanjali Ayurved founded by Baba Ramdev is set to enter the Assam tea market with its brand.
The state government has considered this idea in order to gain access to the global market, the minister asserted.
The minister also informed that the talks in this regard with the management of the Patanjali Ayurved are going on.
"Assam's tea will be included in Patanjali's business very soon. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already given green signal to the initiative," said the minister.
The minister also claimed that this move was made to reduce the threat of Kenyan and Sri Lankan tea to Assam's tea sector.
While committing to protect the 200-year-old tea industry, the minister further assured that even if the owners of Assam's tea gardens change, the workers will not be deprived of their wages.