Badruddin Ajmal Banned Entry into 7 Dists of Assam Over ‘Seleng Sador’ Row

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal has been banned from entering seven districts of Assam following his act of alleged disrespect to the ‘Seleng Sador’, a traditional Vaishnavite scarf, reports said on Sunday.
Notably, Ajmal had landed into a huge controversy after he allegedly disrespected the revered ‘Seleng Sador’ during a party rally at Laharighat Block Playground in Nagaon district on November 14. This action triggered widespread condemnation and ignited debates about cultural sensitivity.
Reports have claimed that the Upper Assam Muslim Kalyan Parishad, a social organisation, issued a stern warning to Ajmal and imposed a ban on his entry in seven districts until he tenders an apology for his actions. Ajmal has been banned entry into Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Shivsagar districts, sources said.
According to the organization, Ajmal has disrespected the whole Assamese community through his act.
Earlier, the Morigaon district committee of Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM) also lodged an FIR against the AIUDF Chief.