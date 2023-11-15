Assam: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal's 'Salang Chadar' Toss at Nagaon Rally Ignites Furore

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President and Member of Parliament, Badruddin Ajmal, found himself in the eye of a storm after a recent incident during a party rally at Laharighat Block Playground in Assam’s Nagaon on Tuesday (November 14).
The controversy centers around Ajmal's public act of discarding the revered 'Salang Chadar,' a symbol of deep respect in Assamese culture. This action has triggered widespread condemnation and ignited debates about cultural sensitivity.
This incident is not isolated, as it comes on the heels of Ajmal's earlier remarks on November 11, where he faced severe criticism for endorsing violence against video journalists. The Central Margherita Muslim Committee did not mince words, labeling Ajmal as the "most controversial person of our country."
The committee's general secretary, Mohammed Toufik Khan, expressed his disappointment, emphasizing that as a Member of Parliament and an Islamic theologian, Ajmal should exemplify the dignity of his position.
Khan went further to denounce Ajmal's language, describing it as reminiscent of "Goonda and Mawaali," and deemed such rhetoric unacceptable.
The criticism is not solely about political differences but extends to the expectations placed on a public figure to maintain decorum and respect cultural sensitivities.
The controversy gained momentum when Ajmal declared on November 10 that he would personally handle any case involving the assault of a video journalist and pledged to cover any financial expenses associated with such incidents.