Assam: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal's 'Salang Chadar' Toss at Nagaon Rally Ignites Furore

The controversy centers around Ajmal's public act of discarding the revered 'Salang Chadar,' a symbol of deep respect in Assamese culture. This action has triggered widespread condemnation and ignited debates about cultural sensitivity.

This incident is not isolated, as it comes on the heels of Ajmal's earlier remarks on November 11, where he faced severe criticism for endorsing violence against video journalists. The Central Margherita Muslim Committee did not mince words, labeling Ajmal as the "most controversial person of our country."