Badruddin Ajmal re-elected AIUDF President

Badruddin Ajmal has been again elected as the President of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday.

Ajmal was unanimously re-elected as the president during the party's central executive meeting in Guwahati in the presence of party leaders from different districts and sister organisations.

While talking to ANI after being elected as the President of AIUDF, Ajmal said, "AIUDF is ready to join the all-India level opposition alliance to fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We have welcomed the all-India grand alliance being formed by Nitish Kumar. We want it to succeed in Assam too. They'll come here in a month. We expect Mamata Banerjee and Congress to join it by then. This has been formed to bid adieu to BJP at the Centre."

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government regarding the Hijab issue and Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"In India, UCC can never be implemented. Everyone has their own culture and no one can be forced to follow a particular culture," he said.