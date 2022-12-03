Badruddin Ajmal’s Comments are Uncivilized: Raijor Dal

The Raijor Dal has lashed out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal by terming his comments on the Hindu community as uncivilized and indecent.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Raijor Dal said that Ajmal has tarnished the status of Assam in the national scenario.

The Raijor Dal representative said, “Why Badruddin Ajmal had to speak these controversial remarks in Hindi? Ajmal has made these comments on Hindus to create communal division in Assam.”

“Ajmal could iterate these vulgar comments because he had helped BJP in the past. He is the BJP's pocket puppet. His aim is only to help the BJP. He wants to easily succeed in his business due to which he is finding these techniques,” Raijor Dal further said.

It may be mentioned that the AIUDF chief grabbed headlines on Friday with his comments on Hindu community wherein he said that Hindus like to have illicit relationships till the age of 40.