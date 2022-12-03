DU Ragging Case: Accused Kalyan Dutta Arrested

Another accused in Dibrugarh University Anand Sarma’s ragging case was arrested on Saturday.

According to sources, the accused have been identified as Kalyan Dutta who was earlier rusticated by Dibrugarh University in connection to the ragging case.

Kalyan was absconding since the victim jumped off a two-storey building. He came to surrender to the police when he was arrested.

The accused also came live from Facebook on Friday to justify himself and said that he is innocent in the act.

Kalyan while going live on social media said, “I promise to surrender myself but before that I request you all to find proof against me if I have done anything wrong.”

It may be mentioned that at least seven accused students, including Kalyan, were arrested by the police in the ragging case.

Meanwhile, the prime accused Rahul Chetry is still escaping police arrest.

Earlier today, he was expelled from JB Law College for his involvement in DU gagging case.