Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe in Assam's Jorhat, Arrested

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested an Assistant Engineer at the Block Development Officer's office in Jorhat district for accepting bribe on Wednesday.

According to reports, a complaint was lodged at the Anti-Corruption cell, accusing Siba Prasad Saikia, an Assistant Engineer at the Block Development Officer's office in Central Jorhat Development Block, demanding a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from a complainant for the clearance of MGNREGA bills.

Unwilling to comply with the demand, the complainant approached the Directorate for appropriate legal action. Acting swiftly, a team of officials laid a trap today at the office of the Block Development Officer in Central Jorhat.

Saikia was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. The tainted money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Sufficient evidence was gathered, leading to the arrest of the accused public servant. A case has been registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) at the ACB Police Station, Jorhat, with ACB P.S. Case No. 12/2025.