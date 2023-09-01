Bajali Corruption Case: SP Siddhartha Buragohain Transferred

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam on Friday detained seven people including five police officers and two drivers of the Bajali police station for allegedly accepting bribe.

Puskal Gogoi, DySP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali are the five police officers and Deepjoy Roy, Nabir Ahmed are the drivers who were involved in the unlawful activity.