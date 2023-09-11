Bajali Corruption: CID Assam Recovers Second MacBook in Pathsala Raid

On Sunday, the Assam CID conducted a raid at the official residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal in Guwahati’s Kahilipara. According to sources, the CID took the accused police officer to her official residence located at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Kahilipara and conducted a raid. During the raid, the police recovered several documents along with cash from Gayatri’s residence.

On Thursday, the CID recovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of the former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, who is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in the case.