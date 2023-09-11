Bajali Corruption: CID Assam Recovers Second MacBook in Pathsala Raid

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam recovered the MacBook after conducting thorough search operations at the residence of linkman Kishore Baruah in connection to the Bajali corruption case.
It is being alleged that, the former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain had demanded two MacBooks from Rabiul Islam, the supari businessman. Though one of the MacBooks was recovered earlier, the other was still untraced.
On Saturday, massive raids were conducted at the residence of Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s mother to recover a MacBook belonging to supari businessman Rabiul Islam.
Earlier, reports said that a hard disk of CCTV footages was recovered by the CID team from the residence of Kishore Baruah.
It may be mentioned that extensive raids were carried out by the CID team along with a team of the Cyber Crime department at the in Pathsala since Sunday. Raids were conducted at DSP Puskal Gogoi, Bhawanipur SI Debajit Giri and Kishore Baruah’s house.
On Sunday, the Assam CID conducted a raid at the official residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal in Guwahati’s Kahilipara. According to sources, the CID took the accused police officer to her official residence located at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Kahilipara and conducted a raid. During the raid, the police recovered several documents along with cash from Gayatri’s residence.
On Thursday, the CID recovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of the former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, who is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in the case.