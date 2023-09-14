Bajali Corruption: CJM Court Remands 6 Accused in Judicial Custody

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Thursday remanded six accused in judicial custody in connection with the Bajali corruption case.
According to sources, the accused that were sent to judicial custody include Home Guard drivers Deepjoy Kalita and Nabir Ahmed; middlemen Sahidul Islam and Kishore Kumar Baruah; former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh.
It has come to the fore that the accused will be produced again before in court after the expiry of their judicial custody.
Earlier today, CID arrested another police official in connection with the corruption case.
The police official, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Patacharkuchi Police Station Sasanka Das, was named as an accused at the start when the matter came to light earlier this month. He was then detained by Assam CID along with four other police officers and two home guards.
Following his arrest, a large team of CID left the head office with Sasanka Das for Beltola where they carried out an operation at the residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s sister-in-law in search of the second Macbook.
Later, they conducted an operation at the residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s relative at Bhanu Apartment on Uzan Bazar Road in search of the second MacBook.