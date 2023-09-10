Bajali Corruption Case: Assam CID Raids Residences of Former DSP, SI at Pathsala

Massive search operations are underway by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam at Pathsala in connection with the corruption case of Bajali Police Station.
The CID team took along three of the accused including DSP Puskal Gogoi, SI Debajit Giri and a linkman Kishore Baruah to Pathsala to conduct the search operations, reports said. They were taken to Pathsala on the basis of confessions made by them during interrogation.
Raids were conducted at Puskal Gogoi’s rented house and Debajit Giri’s residence. According to information, a hard disk of CCTV footages was recovered from the residence of Kishore Baruah.
A team of the Cyber Crime department had also reportedly accompanied the CID team for the search operations.
Earlier today, the Assam CID conducted a raid at the official residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal in Guwahati’s Kahilipara. According to sources, the CID took the accused police officer to her official residence located at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Kahilipara and conducted a raid. During the raid, the police recovered several documents along with cash from Gayatri’s residence.
On Thursday, the CID recovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of the former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, who is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in the case.