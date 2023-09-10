Bajali Corruption Case: Assam CID Raids Residences of Former DSP, SI at Pathsala

Earlier today, the Assam CID conducted a raid at the official residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal in Guwahati’s Kahilipara. According to sources, the CID took the accused police officer to her official residence located at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Kahilipara and conducted a raid. During the raid, the police recovered several documents along with cash from Gayatri’s residence.