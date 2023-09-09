Bajali Corruption Case: CID Custody of Two Accused Cops Extended by 5 Days

The Crime Investigation Department's (CID) custody of the two accused in the Bajali corruption case has been extended by five more days, reports said on Saturday.
According to information, former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain and DSP Puskal Gogoi’s CID custody have been extended by five more days.
The two cops were remanded to five-day CID custody on September 4. The two police officers were arrested in connection to the alleged corruption case at Bajali Police Station.
Meanwhile, the CID along with the Bajali Police is continuing raids in Guwahati to recover the documents of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal, who was accused of corruption along with many others.
On Thursday, the CID conducted raids at the residence of Gayatri Sonowal’s mother in Guwahati’s Survey area. The CID recovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of the former SP Siddhartha Buragohain. Another suitcase with Rs 16 lakh was found at the Pathsala residence of a relative of Buragohain. The total amount of money recovered from the seized suitcase and the bag was Rs 65 lakh.
As per reports, search operations are still underway at the residence of Gayatri Sonowal’s mother today to recover a MacBook belonging to supari businessman Rabiul Islam. It is being alleged that, SP Siddhartha Buragohain had demanded two MacBooks from Rabiul. Though one of the MacBook was recovered, the other is still to be traced, sources said.