Bajali Corruption Case: CID Custody of Two Accused Cops Extended by 5 Days

On Thursday, the CID conducted raids at the residence of Gayatri Sonowal’s mother in Guwahati’s Survey area. The CID recovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of the former SP Siddhartha Buragohain. Another suitcase with Rs 16 lakh was found at the Pathsala residence of a relative of Buragohain. The total amount of money recovered from the seized suitcase and the bag was Rs 65 lakh.