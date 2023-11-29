Bajali Corruption Case: Gauhati HC Accepts Bail Plea of Former DSP Puskal Gogoi

Notably, on September 7, as many as five accused in the Bajali corruption case in Assam including middleman Sahidul Islam, who surrendered before the CID, were produced before the CJM court.

The investigating CID team of the Assam Police sought the custody of the accused for interrogation in connection with the matter.

On September 1, the CID in Assam detained seven people, five police officers, and two drivers of the Bajali police station for allegedly accepting bribes.