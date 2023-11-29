Bajali Corruption Case: Gauhati HC Accepts Bail Plea of Former DSP Puskal Gogoi

The Gauhati High Court granted the bail plea of former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Bajali, Puskal Gogoi, reports said on Wednesday.
Puskal Gogoi was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam in connection with the infamous corruption case in Bajali in the month of September this year.
According to reports, the court granted his bail after the investigation into the case nearly ended. Reports also said that Gogoi’s bail plea was granted a he had served a prolonged jail term.
However, former Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Buragohain’s bail has not been granted as of now.
Notably, on September 7, as many as five accused in the Bajali corruption case in Assam including middleman Sahidul Islam, who surrendered before the CID, were produced before the CJM court.
The investigating CID team of the Assam Police sought the custody of the accused for interrogation in connection with the matter.
On September 1, the CID in Assam detained seven people, five police officers, and two drivers of the Bajali police station for allegedly accepting bribes.