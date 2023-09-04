Assam

Bajali Corruption Case: SP, DSP Remanded to 5-Day CID-Custody

The two police officers were arrested by the CID earlier in connection to the alleged corruption case in Bajali Police Station.
Former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain and DSP Puskal Gogoi have been remanded to five-day custody of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam.

The two police officers were arrested by the CID earlier in connection to the alleged corruption case at Bajali Police Station.

As per reports, the duo appeared before the CJM court in Guwahati on Monday.

Buragohain was arrested under CID P.S. Case No. 14/2023 registered U/S 120(B)/341/342/448/294/323/307/379/387/427/506 IPC, R/W Sec. 98(a)/99(3)(4)(5)(6) Assam Police Act 2007, official information said. He has been forwarded to the court and taken on police remand for further investigation.

It may be mentioned that on September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them. 

The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation. 

