BREAKING: CID Assam Arrests Former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam on Monday arrested former Bajali Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Buragohain in connection to the alleged corruption case, sources said.
This comes moments after the former SP was summoned to the Assam CID headquarters earlier today.
Buragohain was earlier transferred and his services were attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati after the corruption case was reported. He was interrogated by the police on Sunday night and later allowed to go.
According to sources, Bajali DSP Puskal Gogoi, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma were arrested earlier by the CID in connection to the case.
It may be mentioned that on September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them.
The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.
It is to be mentioned that after receiving complaint about demanding money, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap in the first week of August, but, they couldn’t make it as the officers became cautious about it. However, the complaint was found to be prima facie true. On that basis, a criminal case was registered on August 31.