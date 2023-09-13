Bajali Corruption: Former SP, DSP To Be Produced Before Court Today

Former Bajali district superintendent of police (SP) in Assam, Siddhartha Buragohain along with deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Puskal Gogoi will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate's (CJM) court on Wednesday in connection with the corruption case that surfaced earlier.
As per reports, the investigating agency in the matter, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police, will produce the duo before the court today.
This comes as the police custody, which the accused were remanded to earlier, is set to expire today. Sources said that the CID is likely to seek an extension to their custody in order to interrogate the duo further in connection with the corruption case.
Meanwhile, the probe into the matter is moving ahead in full swing and has now reached the Barpeta district of Assam.
According to the information received, a CID team arrived at Howly town in the Barpeta district in connection with the Bajali corruption case.
Sources informed that an operation was carried out at the residence of Sahidul Islam, an accused in the matter.
Along with his residence, the CID team will also search a warehouse in the name of Islam, added sources.
Earlier on September 7, as many as five accused in the Bajali corruption case in Assam including middleman Sahidul Islam, who surrendered before the CID, were produced before the CJM court.
The investigating CID team of the Assam Police sought the custody of the accused for interrogation in connection with the matter.
Those who were produced before the court today included SI Debajit Giri, Deepjoy Roy, driver to the superintendent of police (SP), Injamamul Hassan, PSO to Additional SP Gayatri Sonowal and part-time driver Nabir Ahmed, apart from Sahidul Islam.
On September 1, the CID in Assam detained seven people, five police officers, and two drivers of the Bajali police station for allegedly accepting bribes.