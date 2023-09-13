Bajali Corruption: Former SP’s CID Custody Extended; DSP Sent to Judicial Custody

As the investigation into the Bajali corruption case is moving ahead in full swing, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court has extended the Crime Investigation Department (CID) custody of former Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Buragohain by four days on Wednesday.
On the other hand, former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Puskal Gogoi has been remanded in judicial custody.
Earlier today, the former SP and DSP were produced before the CJM court in connection with the corruption case that surfaced on September 1.
This came as the police custody, which the accused were remanded to earlier, was set to expire today.
Earlier on September 7, as many as five accused in the Bajali corruption case in Assam including middleman Sahidul Islam, who surrendered before the CID, were produced before the CJM court.
The investigating CID team of the Assam Police sought the custody of the accused for interrogation in connection with the matter.
Those who were produced before the court today included SI Debajit Giri, Deepjoy Roy, driver to the superintendent of police (SP), Injamamul Hassan, PSO to Additional SP Gayatri Sonowal and part-time driver Nabir Ahmed, apart from Sahidul Islam.
On September 1, the CID in Assam detained seven people, five police officers, and two drivers of the Bajali police station for allegedly accepting bribes.