Assam: Bajali School Principal Receives Death Threat

Speaking to the media, the principal said, “Since December 17, a few of the students from the school were added to a WhatsApp group from where the accused sent a death threat message with a line ‘Ranjan Chakraborty r xekh din’. Soon after receiving the message, I informed the School Management and Developments Committee (SMDC) and discussed the matter. They said if I receive such threats again then I can take any kind of action.”