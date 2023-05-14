Assam: Bajali School Principal Receives Death Threat

The principal of a school in Assam’s Bajali district received a death threat over a WhatsApp message, reports emerged on Sunday.
The principal of Bajali Higher Secondary School in Pathsala, Ranjan Chakraborty, received a death threat from an unknown number- 8472953490 in a WhatsApp group where students of the school were added.
Speaking to the media, the principal said, “Since December 17, a few of the students from the school were added to a WhatsApp group from where the accused sent a death threat message with a line ‘Ranjan Chakraborty r xekh din’. Soon after receiving the message, I informed the School Management and Developments Committee (SMDC) and discussed the matter. They said if I receive such threats again then I can take any kind of action.”
He further informed that the accused had tried to contact the students of his school, so for the sake of their safety, he filed an FIR at Pathsala Police Station.