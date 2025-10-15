Baksa DM Enforces Section 163 BNSS After Violent Crowd Attacks Police Vehicles

In a bid to maintain public peace and prevent unrest, the District Magistrate of Baksa, Gautam Das, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS for Mushalpur town and areas surrounding the District Jail in Nikashi.

The order comes in the wake of rising tensions following the transfer of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, accused in the mysterious death of Assam’s singing sensation Zubeen Garg, along with three others—Sandeepan Garg and two personal security officers, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya from Guwahati.

All five accused were remanded to judicial custody earlier today by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro District.

However, the situation quickly escalated as locals demanding justice for Zubeen Garg gathered outside the jail, demanding that Mahanta and Sharma be presented before them. Protesters shouted slogans including, “Hand Siddharth over to us… we want justice!” and “Joi Zubeen Da!” Scuffles broke out between police and protesters, involving pushing and shoving.

Security at Baksa District Jail was severely tested on Wednesday afternoon as the accused were brought to the facility under heavy police escort.

As the vehicle carrying the accused reached the jail, a section of agitated locals attacked it, throwing stones and breaking the glass of a police vehicle. One female police officer sustained injuries, and several protesters were detained as tensions rose further.

Reports indicate that some protesters set fire to a police vehicle, while officers used batons and tear gas to control the crowd. Three police vehicles and a private satellite channel’s van were reportedly set ablaze.

During the unrest, Pratidin Time’s Nalbari correspondent, Nakul Talukdar, and video journalist Raju Das were injured by stone-pelting from the angry crowd. The police personnel resorted to tear gas, blank firing, and baton charges to regain control.

In response to the escalating situation, Baksa district authorities deployed multiple police contingents along with a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team. Additional police units have been dispatched from Guwahati, and senior officials from the Home Department are en route to monitor the situation. Police teams from Nalbari, Barpeta, and Darrang districts have also been sent to reinforce security and maintain law and order.

The prohibitory order imposes strict restrictions on gatherings, public demonstrations, and activities that could disrupt law and order, including:

No assembly of five or more people within a 500-meter radius of the District Jail.

Carrying weapons or arms, including sticks, daggers, spears, swords, or other dangerous items, is strictly prohibited.

Public rallies, processions, demonstrations, dharnas, hunger strikes, or shouting of slogans without permission are banned, especially if they obstruct roads or disrupt traffic.

Throwing stones, bursting crackers, or using any inflammable materials in public areas is forbidden.

The Superintendent of Police, Baksa, will enforce the order through all local police stations and outposts. The prohibitory measures are in effect immediately and will remain until further notice. "Violators will face legal consequences under relevant laws, while those aggrieved by the order may approach the competent authority for modification or waiver," the order reads.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have urged citizens to cooperate and maintain peace to prevent any untoward incidents in the area.

