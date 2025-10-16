Baksa Incident: How Shrinkhal Chaliha Slammed Assam Govt

Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha on Thursday addressed the media regarding the ongoing protests for justice in the Zubeen Garg case, highlighting public anger and perceived government inaction.

Chaliha stated, “People who love Zubeen Garg have spontaneously protested. A police officer initially resorted to a lathi charge, and no action has been taken against them so far. Be it the ruling party or the opposition, everyone is trying to politicize the situation. Why doesn’t every party say that elections will not be held until Zubeen Garg gets justice?”

He emphasized the grassroots nature of the protests, saying, “The demonstrations we are seeing are spontaneous by the people. They are not participants brought by money at any political meet. These people genuinely want justice for Zubeen Garg.”

Chaliha also criticized the government for its handling of the accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma. “Under this government, we have seen so many encounters. But what did Shyamkanu Mahanta or Siddharth Sharma contribute to Assamese society that Assam Police is so afraid to shoot them? We have seen bulldozer actions and bullets used in other cases, and the people expected the same in Zubeen Garg’s case. Who are Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta? What would happen to Assam or Assamese society if they did not exist? These are the things people are angry about and demand action on.”

The leader further challenged the government’s perceived leniency, adding, “We have been to jail many times; what special quota do these accused have? For our previous cases, we are willing to be sent to Baksa Jail. The Assamese majority is willing to go. The people are demanding the death penalty for these two. This government has carried out many encounters — what is the problem in taking action here? Why so much softness for these two?”

Chaliha highlighted inconsistencies in law enforcement, saying, “In other cases, homes were bulldozed if mistakes were made, so why is Shyamkanu Mahanta’s home still standing? Assam’s people’s emotions must be understood. Politics cannot be bigger than its people.”