"CM Has Soft Corner For Shyamkanu Mahanta", Alleges Abhijit Sarma

Abhijit Sharma, President of Assam Public Works (APW), addressing a press conference today raised serious concerns over recent developments in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg and the handling of related incidents by state authorities.

Addressing the media, Sharma clarified that yesterday’s incident in Baksa district was not caused by Zubeen Garg fans. “One police official attacked the fans, which triggered the unrest,” he said. Sharma sharply criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has repeatedly mentioned that such disturbances are not caused by Zubeen's fans. “CM, we want to ask: what are the criteria to be considered a Zubeen fan? Should citizens seek government approval for that? You must prepare an SOP defining this clearly,” Sharma demanded.

Sharma stressed that the public’s anger is legitimate. “People of Assam have always revered Zubeen Garg, almost as a divine figure,” he said. He expressed concern over reports from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that have allegedly tarnished Zubeen Garg’s image, including leaks of sensitive post-mortem details. “Honourable CM, is SIT not under your control? How did these lapses occur?” Sharma asked.

The APW president strongly criticized the handling of Shyamkanu Mahanta, who had been in police custody for 14 days. “The people’s anger intensified when they saw Mahanta on TV yesterday — completely clean-shaven, hair and beard neatly trimmed, with oil applied — and then taken to jail in apparent luxury,” Sharma said. “Even if he had been transferred to Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Sivasagar, or Dibrugarh, the situation would have been the same. People do not need your permission to be Zubeen fans.”

Sharma also raised concerns about what he described as a “soft corner” the CM allegedly has for Mahanta. “If this is true, we urge the CM to step back. Assam’s people are not interested in political games; they want justice,” he said. He cited instances of perceived double standards, such as the treatment of a Singapore-based Assamese resident who allegedly was not handcuffed and received preferential treatment.

Further, Sharma criticized administrative lapses and unequal treatment of prisoners, including mobile phone access and recreational privileges in jails, and highlighted cases where young citizens were allegedly punished disproportionately for minor actions. He also cited alleged misconduct by officials, including Hitesh Dev Sarma, referenced in APSC-related reports.

“The issue is bigger than any single individual,” Sharma concluded. “When ordinary citizens see such discrepancies in the application of law, trust in the system erodes. Accountability must be ensured at every level. The people of Assam deserve answers.”