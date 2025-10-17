Baksa Jail or Guwahati? Shekharjyoti, Amritprabha to Join Judicial Custody Today

After completing 14 days in CID custody, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta are expected to be transferred to judicial custody today. The duo will first be produced before the CJM court, though it remains uncertain whether they will be sent to Baksa Jail, Guwahati Central Jail, or another facility.

The arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg. So far, a total of seven people have been detained in connection with the case. Of these, five—including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhart Sharma, Zubeen’s cousin Sandeepan Garg, and two of Zubeen’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya—are currently lodged in Baksa Jail.

Police sources indicate that if further custody is sought, they may retain the two PSOs and Sandeepan Garg, but any extension of custody for the other accused will require judicial approval.

Before being produced in court, Goswami and Mahanta underwent a routine medical examination, while tight security arrangements were put in place at both the CID office and the CJM court premises, reflecting heightened vigilance following previous unrest in Baksa.

The Assam Police have intensified security measures to ensure law and order during the court proceedings. Authorities remain on high alert after the tense situation that erupted when the five accused were transferred to Baksa Jail, where angry Zubeen Garg fans clashed with police, hurling stones and sandals while demanding justice for the late singer.

The case continues to draw widespread attention, with public sentiment running high and authorities under immense pressure to conduct a transparent and swift investigation.