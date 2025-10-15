BREAKING: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma Among Five Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

In a significant development in the mysterious death case of Assam's cultutal icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore, five individuals have been sent to judicial custody, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma. The other accused—Sandeepan Garg and two personal security officers, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya—were also remanded.

Earlier today, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma were escorted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Guwahati under tight security after completing their CID custody. The duo appeared before the court as their custody period ended, with security agencies maintaining strict vigilance during their movement, reflecting the sensitivity of the case.

Senior advocate Mintu Saikia confirmed before the media that none of the accused have applied for bail. "During their judicial custody, the magistrate will monitor their health records. As a legal practitioner, I must remain impartial and follow the law. Although I felt anger when I first saw them today, I had to control my emotions. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not sought custody in connection with Shyamkanu and Siddharth’s alleged financial irregularities case so far," said the advocate.

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma may be transferred to Baksa District Jail in Mushalpur, though arrangements have been made to temporarily house them at Guwahati Central Jail.

Meanwhile, all five accused are set to be taken to Pan Bazar Police Station for medical examination.

The CID continues its investigation, and the court is expected to take further action in the coming days.

